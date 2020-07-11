European Cycling Union (UEC) has announced the French city Plouay will host the European Road Championships from August 24 to 28.

The UEC announced in May it would seek a replacement host for this year’s event, with original organisers Trentino now staging the Championships in 2021.

The European body has now confirmed Plouay will host this year’s event after holding talks with city officials, local authorities and the French Cycling Federation.

The UEC say the dates will enable elite riders to compete in their respective National Championships, while also enabling them to travel to Nice for the start of the Tour de France on August 29.

"In view of the especially difficult season because of the COVID-19 health crisis, being able to stage the European Road Championships is undoubtedly a great source of achievement and pride," said Rocco Cattaneo, UEC President.

"Since the start of the health crisis that has affected the whole world, we have worked tirelessly to try and save, as far as possible, scheduled events and following the postponement of the Trento Championships in 2021, we initiated a series of contacts in order not to lose our major event.

"The Organising Committee of the city of Plouay, who we would like to sincerely thank, is a team of passionate, organised and professional people.

"Their experience in terms of the organisation of major events is a guarantee for the success of the European Championships that will be held this year in close co-operation with the Bretagne Classic Ouest-France planned on Tuesday August 25.

"I would like to especially thank the French Cycling Federation, its President Michel Callot, the Ligue National de Cyclisme, its President Marc Madiot, the Préfet du Morbihan, M. Patrice Faure, the city of Plouay, in particular its Mayor Gwenn Le Nay who, together with the President of the International Cycling Union David Lappartient, who immediately accepted our proposal, with enthusiasm, passion and great dedication, bringing together all the relevant organisations in the area.

"We have consulted with them over the last few days to determine all the details of the general organisation as well as Eurovision who will as usual provide wide coverage of the event."

The Championships will take place in Plouay after the initial event in Trentino was rescheduled for 2021 ©Getty Images

Plouay, located in Brittany, has previously hosted over 80 editions of the Bretagne Classic Ouest-France.

The city has also hosted the GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération Trophée, as well as the UCI Road World Championships in 2000.

The UEC say final details of the circuit are still to be determined.

The Championships are set to begin with time trials on August 24, with women's under-23 and men's elite road races taking place on August 26.

The men's under-23 and women's elite road race is expected to be held on August 27, with the junior and mixed relay events held on August 28.