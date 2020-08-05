AIBA "Best in Boxing" prizes awarded in Moldova

The International Boxing Association's (AIBA) 2020 "Best in Boxing" prizes have been awarded in Moldova.

Every AIBA member nation sees the presentation of awards which recognise not only sporting performance but social activity.

Dorin Bucsa was named as the best male boxer by the Moldovan Boxing Federation, while the female prize went to Julia Koroli.

National team head coach Igor Untila was named as best coach, with Vladislav Gudzi taking the youth male prize.

Daria Cozorez won the prize for the best female youth boxer.

Julia Koroli won the women's prize ©AIBA

The best ringside doctor award was presented to Maya Toncogla while Anatoli Kaigorodov was named as best official.

Gennadii Anpilogov was named the winner of the best cutman prize.

As well as receiving trophies, the winners also took home special boxing gloves and pads.

The awards were presented to continue the celebrations for International Boxing Day, which is marked every year on July 22.