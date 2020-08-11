Vetter throws 2020 javelin world best at first gold meeting on World Athletics Continental Tour

Johannes Vetter produced the outstanding performance of the night at the first gold meeting of the newly established World Athletics Continental Tour in Turku, moving to the top of this year's javelin rankings with a huge effort of 91.49 metres.

The 2017 world champion, who won the German championships at the weekend, made an impact with his first throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games, the best seen for two years, which duly delighted the javelin-mad Finns who had gathered freely in the stadium.

It was enough to leave Vetter - whose 94.44m throw from 2017 put him second on the all-time list behind world record holder Jan Zelezny - more than five metres clear of his fellow German Andreas Hoffman, the European silver medallist, who had a best of 85.24.

The winning mark was also more than three-and-a-half metres farther than the previous best throw of 2020, the 87.86 achieved by India’s Neeraj Chopra at Potchefstroom, South Africa on January 28.

A second 2020 world-leading effort came on the track from Britain's 2018 world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi, who won the 110m hurdles in 13.17sec from France's 2016 European bronze medallist Wilhem Belocian, who clocked 13.38, with Britain's Dave King third in 13.57.

It was actually Pozzi's second 2020 world best of the evening, as his winning heat time of 13.25 had already moved ahead of the previous leading mark of 13.34 set by Switzerland's Jason Joseph.

The total of 2020 world leads came to three when the final event of the night saw Nadine Visser of the Netherlands, the European indoor champion, win the 100m hurdles in 12.68sec from Italy's Luminosa Bogliolo, who finished in 12.79.

Blink and you'll miss it!@andrew_pozzi brings home the @paavonurmigames 110m hurdles victory in a world-leading 13.17, just 0.03 shy of his PB from three years ago.#ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/ec68SMRB1u — Continental Tour Gold (@ContiTourGold) August 11, 2020

There was another monumental field performance as Sweden’s Daniel Stahl defeated his predecessor as world discus champion, Lithuania’s Andrius Gudzius, with a best effort of 70.20m.

Gudzius had to settle for second place with 66.39, just 32 centimetres ahead of Slovenia’s up-and-coming talent Kristjan Ceh.

In the women's pole vault, Holly Bradshaw and Nikoleta Kyriakopoulu, long-time close rivals, fought out another tight competition.

The Greek thrower - European silver medallist in 2018 and European indoor bronze medallist last year - won on countback from the Briton, the European bronze medallist in 2018 and European indoor silver medallist in 2019, after both had cleared 4.63m at their third attempt.

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men’s 100m in 10.11sec, ahead of Britain’s 2017 world 4x100m relay champion Chijindu Ujah, who clocked 10.17.

A stumble at the start of his heat had put paid to the hopes of Britain’s former world and European indoor champion Richard Kilty.

In the women’s long jump, 2016 European silver medallist - and highly talented performer on the BBC’s The Voice - Jazmin Sawyers won with 2cm to spare from her British rival Abigail Irozuru, a world finalist in Doha last year.

Sawyers jumped 6.54m, with Irozuru finishing on 6.52m.

Romania’s two-time world finalist Alina Rotaru could only manage 6.31 for sixth place.