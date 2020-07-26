South Korean stars are set to miss the next major on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LGPA) Tour, the Women's British Open, with coronavirus fears to blame.

The competition is set to take place at Royal Troon in Scotland from August 20 to 23 with no spectators.

It will be the first LGPA major to take place since the coronavirus pandemic caused the suspension of sport worldwide.

Four South Korean players who feature in the top 10 in the world rankings will not compete as things stand, however, as reported by Golf Channel.

This includes world number one Ko Jin-young, number three Park Sung-hyun, number six Kim Sei-young and number 10 Kim Hyo-joo.

"She is not planning on going to the British Open for this year because of COVID-19," said Kim Han-jun, Kim Hyo-joo’s agent.

"Since it's serious worldwide, it might be best for her not to travel internationally even though it's a big event."

South Korea is considered to have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic well, with the country reporting 14,150 cases and only 298 deaths.

Conversely, the United Kingdom has reported nearly 300,000 cases and 46,000 deaths.

The agent of world number 10 Kim Hyo-joo revealed she was not travelling to the Women's British Open due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

Strict health and safety protocols are due to be enforced during next month's tournament.

Only personnel essential to onsite operations, namely players, caddies, officials and staging staff, will be allowed to enter a bio-secure zone created for the tournament.

They must then limit their movements to the golf course and designated secure hotel.

All such personnel will be required to return a negative coronavirus test from an authorised testing centre and will be subject to further daily temperature checks.

The Open is one of five majors on the LPGA Tour.

The ANA Inspiration in California was moved from April to September 10 to 13, with the Women's PGA Championship now taking place in October.

The US Women's Open, originally scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 2, will be held from December 10 to 13, while the Evian Championship was cancelled.