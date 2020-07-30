US Open Championship to be held without spectators

United States Golf Association (USGA) has announced that this year's US Open Championship will be played without spectators.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from September 14 to 20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck.

The USGA said the decision followed discussions with the state of New York over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the US Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved," Mike Davis, the USGA chief executive, said.

"We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the Championship.

"We look forward to welcoming them again to future US Opens."

The golf major had initially been scheduled for June 18 to 21, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Organisers announced in June that the tournament would be held without traditional qualifying.

The US Open is the latest golf event to announce it will take place without spectators ©Getty Images

"This will not be a typical US Open in several respects,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of Championships.

"Would it have been easier to simply cancel or even move the 2020 Championship rather than play it in what has been the epicentre of the virus in our country?

"Possibly.

"But all of us at the USGA know how much the U.S. Open matters, and we weren’t willing to give up on playing it at Winged Foot Golf Club so easily.

"We are very proud to give our competitors and champions a platform to chase their dreams.

"Their perseverance motivates us, in a year when such tenacity means so much."

New York State has been among the hardest hit areas by COVID-19.

So far, there have been a total of 418,000 confirmed cases and 32,342 deaths.

The number of new coronavirus cases has fallen in the state, although an average 672 cases per day have been reported over the past week.

New York State Governor Andrew Cumo has supported the proposal to hold the US Open behind closed doors ©Getty Images

"We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19, and I am so proud of New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and bent the curve," Andrew Cuomo, the Governor of New York State, said.

"I am pleased to welcome the USGA for the U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club this September, and while the tournament will look different this year with no fans and enhanced safety protocols, this event is a welcome sight for sports fans across the country and will help restore a sense of normalcy as we build back better than before."

USGA has said it will seek to work with its partner NBCUniversal to bring the Championships to life for fans.

The remainder of the PGA Tour season was already place behind closed doors,

The Masters at Augusta in Georgia is yet to confirm whether it will be held with spectators, with the rescheduled event due to run from November 12 to 15.