Remainder of PGA Tour season to be held without fans

The remainder of the PGA Tour season will be played without fans after confirmation that three play-off tournaments will take place behind closed doors.

Upcoming PGA events, including next month's major the PGA Championship, were already confirmed as taking place without spectators.

Organisers of The Northern Trust, BMW Championships and the season ending Tour Championship have now issued statements confirming fans will not be able to attend the events.

The three competitions serve as the PGA Tour play-offs.

"We would like to thank the state of Massachusetts and PGA Tour headquarters for their guidance and support as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved in The Northern Trust," said Julie Tyson, the tournament's executive director.

"Although these decisions are never easy, we are thrilled we are still able to host this event in Boston and to televise and live stream all the action to our fans here and around the world.

"Playing this event in Boston only happens through the support of our sponsor, Northern Trust, unwavering support of our volunteers and the trust of state and local Government and officials in our health and safety plan.

"We are grateful for this opportunity."

The Northern Trust is scheduled to take place between August 20 to 23.

It is due to be followed by the BMW Championship from August 27 to 30 at the Olympia Fields Country Club's North Course.

The PGA Tour season is set to conclude with the Tour Championship from September 4 to 7, with the event taking place at the East Lake Golf Club in Georgia.

Fans will be absent from the three play-off tournaments ©Getty Images

"These decisions are never easy, and we would like to thank the City of Atlanta and PGA Tour headquarters for their extensive collaboration as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved with the Tour Championship and the community," Allison Fillmore, the Tour Championship executive director, said.

"We are still very excited about showcasing the world's 30 best players and the City of Atlanta to a global television audience and continuing our mission of raising funds and awareness for the East Lake Foundation and all of our charitable beneficiaries.

"Each year, a portion of every ticket purchased to the Tour Championship is invested back into the community.

"With no fans on site this year, we plan to exhaust every option to generate the necessary funds for these very deserving organisations."

Andy Pazder, the PGA Tour's chief of tournaments, added: "Our number one priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited.

The US Open and Masters tournaments are also scheduled to take place later this year.

The majors, which are not run by the PGA Tour, have yet to announce whether they will allow fans to attend the competitions.

The US Open is scheduled to take place from September 17 to 20, while the Masters is due to run from November 12 to 15.

Both events were postponed earlier this year.