Anatoly Fedyukin, an Olympic handball champion with the Soviet Union at Montreal 1976, has died at the age of 68.

The Russian Handball Federation confirmed the news of his passing.

Fedyukin's team in Montreal topped their group despite a defeat to Yugoslavia and went on to defeat Romania 19-15 in the final.

Four years later, in a home Games at Moscow 1980, the Soviet Union made the final again.

The Soviets could not defend their title though, falling 23-22 to East Germany in extra time in the final to earn the silver medal.

Anatoly Fedyukin turned to coaching after his playing career ©Russian Handball Federation

Two years after the loss, the Soviet Union returned to the top of the podium at the 1982 World Cup, with Fedyukin part of that team.

Following his retirement as a player, Fedyukin worked as a coach and twice led CSKA Moscow to a national title.

Fedyukin was also head coach of Icelandic team Fram for a time, guiding them to an Icelandic Cup victory.

He later worked for the Moscow Department of Education.