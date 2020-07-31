Mexico 1968 Olympic hockey champion Muhammad Asad Malik has died aged 78 following a road accident in Pakistan.

Malik lost his life in a road accident on Monday (July 27) in the town of Sharaqpur Sharif, in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

According to reports, Asad’s daughter was injured in the same incident and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Malik was a triple Olympian and was an integral part of the Pakistani team that earned gold at Mexico City 1968.

He scored the winning goal of the final against Australia, with Pakistan claiming a 2-1 victory.

The strike made him a household name in Pakistan, with his image featuring on a special commemorative postage stamp to mark the occasion.

As well as winning gold in Mexico, Malik claimed silver at both the Tokyo 1964 and Munich 1972 Olympic Games, where Pakistan were beaten in the final by India and West Germany respectively.

Malik did not just enjoy Olympic success, also achieving a trio of medals at the Asian Games.

He won gold at Jakarta 1962 and Bangkok 1970, having taken silver at the 1966 event in Bangkok.

Muhammad Asad Malik featured on commemorative postage stamps following his gold medal-winning goal at the Mexico 1968 Olympic Games ©FIH

Malik's playing legacy lived on through his relatives, with younger brother Saeed Anwar and nephews Anjum Saeed and Naeem Amjad also representing Pakistan at the Olympic Games.

"Asad Malik was a highly accomplished athlete, having achieved in his life many milestones under his belt," said Dato Tayyab Ikram, Asian Hockey Federation chief executive.

"He will be sorely missed by the hockey family.

"He has left us now for a better place, and I offer my deepest condolences to his family, and hope that they can find courage to face this unbearable loss."

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) was also among those to pay tribute to Malik.

"The FIH offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Asad Malik and everyone at the Pakistan Hockey Federation," the organisation said.

"Our thoughts are with you all at this incredibly difficult time."