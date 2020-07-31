RusAF Reinstatement Commission to meet in a week following World Athletics lifeline

The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) Reinstatement Commission is to meet on August 7 after the organisation narrowly avoided expulsion from World Athletics.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin made a last-minute "unconditional" guarantee to pay an outstanding fine of $6.31 million (£5 million/€5.6 million) by August 15, an offer which was accepted by World Athletics at its Council meeting yesterday.

RusAF Acting President Alexei Plotnikov confirmed the recently-formed Reinstatement Commission would have its second meeting next week.

"We have enormous work ahead," he said, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS.

"We held the first reinstatement commission meeting on July 27, when the decision was made to draft a detailed plan for RusAF to steer clear out of the crisis and submit it to World Athletics for approval.

"We will discuss the draft of this vital document at the second meeting, which should take place August 7.

"We will also talk about all the recommendations that were voiced at today’s Council meeting."

Plotnikov is among its members of the commission, along with RusAF legal adviser Irina Lyuboserdova, Russian Anti-Doping Agency director general Yuri Ganus and deputy director general Margarita Pakhnotskaya, Deputy Sports Minister Odes Baysultanov and Andrey Konokotin of the Russian Olympic Committee.

International Olympic Committee member Yelena Isinbayeva and Maria Aglitskaya are also part of the panel, representing the RusAF Athletes' Commission.

Russia high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene suggested on social media that the Reinstatement Commission would be better served by meeting sooner, however.

The World Athletics Council had accepted Matytsin's offer as part of the recommendation by Rune Andersen, head of the Taskforce that has sought to help Russia return to the fold following the federation’s suspension in November 2015.

World Athletics accepted the Russian Sports Minister's unconditional guarantee following the recommendation of Rune Andersen ©Getty Images

The Taskforce was stood down following RusAF’s failure to meet a July 1 deadline for the payment of $6.31 million.

World Athletics also halted the operation to screen Russian athletes for doping before allowing them to compete in international competition as Authorised Neutral Athletes.

If RusAF fail to meet the deadline again, World Athletics is due to hold a Congress later this year to vote on the expulsion of the organisation from its membership.

Russian athletes remain suspended in the meantime.

The fine from World Athletics was part of the reinstatement criteria following the recent scandal involving the 2018 world indoor high jump champion Danil Lysenko.

Seven RusAF officials – including then-President Dmitry Shlyakhtin – were charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) with obstructing an anti-doping investigation by forging documents to explain Lysenko's missed tests.

The 23-year-old Lysenko now faces a ban of up to eight years.

RusAF has been suspended by World Athletics since November 2015 following revelations of state-sponsored doping, with the suspension extended more than a dozen times since then.

The Lysenko affair plunged the organisation into further trouble and contributed to the AIU Board stating in a report earlier this year that the World Athletics Council should consider expelling RusAF.