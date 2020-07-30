The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) has avoided expulsion from World Athletics after Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin guaranteed to pay the outstanding fine of $6.31 million (£5 million/€5.6 million) by August 15.

The decision was made today by the World Athletics Council as it accepted the recommendation by Rune Andersen, head of the Taskforce that has sought to help Russia return to the fold following the federation’s suspension in November 2015 following revelations of an organised doping system.

Andersen said that if the fine was paid on time, and other reinstatement requirements were followed through, then Russian athletes could continue to compete internationally as Authorised Neutral Athletes, but that if all conditions were not met by December 2020 a Congress would be called to confirm expulsion, with no appeal allowed.

This marks a huge let-off for Russian athletes, many of whom had feared World Athletics would expel RusAF.

"We have received confirmation from the Minister that the money will be made available by the 15th of August," Andersen said.

The Taskforce was stood down following RusAF’s failure to meet a July 1 deadline for payment of a $6.31 million as part of reinstatement criteria following the recent scandal involving the 2018 world indoor high jump champion Danil Lysenko.

World Athletics also halted the operation to screen Russian athletes for doping before allowing them to compete in international competition as Authorised Neutral Athletes.

That system allowed one Russian athlete to compete at the Rio 2016 Olympics - United States-based long jumper Darya Klishina - and has since enabled international appearances from the likes of two-time world high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene and Sergei Shubenkov, who has won world gold and silver at 110m hurdles.

RusAF's evasion of expulsion from World Athletics means that competitors such as double world high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene will remain with a chance of competing internationally ©Getty Images

In the meantime Russia’s athletes remain suspended.

RusAF’s suspension has been extended more than a dozen times since 2015.

Seven RusAF officials - including then-President Dmitry Shlyakhtin - were charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit last November with obstructing an anti-doping investigation by forging documents to explain missed tests by Lysenko, who now faces an eight-year ban.

World Athletics fined RusAF $10 million (£8 million/€9 million) in March, in lieu of expelling the suspended organisation outright, with half of the payment suspended for two years but some legal costs added.

Matytsin told Russia's official state news agency TASS earlier this week that there "is a possibility that the toughest decisions will be made against RusAF, including exclusion".

On July 3, RUSADA director general Yuri Ganus had said there was a "high probability" RusAF would be expelled.

Before the decision had been made, Lasitskene, Shubenkov and the world pole vault champion Angelica Sidorova had asked for support from France’s former pole vault world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who as chair of the WA’s Athletes Commission is a full voting member of the Council along with vice-chair Valerie Adams.

"We already wrote to you in January, and our request for support remains in effect," they wrote in the letter, according to TASS.

"To date, the procedure for granting neutral status to Russian athletes has been suspended indefinitely.

"We have already missed the 2020 indoor season and are now looking for your help.

"We are active athletes, we fully fulfil our responsibilities and cannot miss another international season due to the actions of the ARAF (RusAF) leadership.

"We hope that you understand us as athletes and we hope for your support."

