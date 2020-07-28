The International University Sports Federation (FISU) says it has finalised a detailed naming system for the organisation’s events.

FISU began a gradual rebrand of events at the start of the year, a process which began with the launch of the organisation’s new visual identity.

The FISU Executive Committee also took the decision to rename the Summer and Winter Universiades.

FISU’s premier event has been known as the FISU World University Games since the start of 2020, with the World University Championships and World Cups also becoming part of the rebrand.

FISU says it has begun sharing a detailed naming system with all national and continental member associations.

The system outlines the positioning of cities, years, sports and sponsors in the official titles of events.

The city and year, for instance, will be listed ahead of "FISU World University Games" in the official title of the event.

FISU renamed the Universiades as the World University Games earlier this year ©FISU

The name of sponsors will feature at the start of titles of FISU events, while sports will be listed at the end, such as the Kazan 2022 FISU University World Cup Rugby Sevens.

A FISU Brand Book has been developed to regulate use of the FISU logo and its application.

FISU says the book will be shared to continental and National University Sports Federations (NUSFs) to ensure a cohesive global image across FISU and its members.

FISU’s marketing team is set to organise an online presentation to all NUSFs to provide further explanations of the documents.

The organisation said the final step of the branding process has sought to unify and systemise all international organisations related to the university sports movement.

It is hoped this will allow FISU and its events to be presented as one strong and well-developed brand.