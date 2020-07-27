Electronics company BOE Technology has signed-up as a sponsor of the 2021 Summer World University Games in Chengdu.

The collaboration was celebrated with a light display which was beamed onto the twin towers of the Tianfu International Financial Centre in the Chinese city.

BOE has signed a contract to become an official supporter of Chengdu 2021 and will provide "display solutions and intelligent service systems" for the event.

This will help to achieve "smart" World University Games, organisers said.

The twin towers of the Tianfu International Financial Centre were illuminated to mark the agreement ©Chengdu 2021

The light show on the towers, which are 218 metres high, included slogans such as "Chengdu makes dreams come true" and "Love Chengdu, embrace the Games".

Rongbao the panda, the mascot for Chengdu 2021, also featured, as well as the Games logo.

BOE created the display screens on the towers which were used for the show.

The display is said to have "lit up" the night sky and attracted a lot of attention from passers-by.

Chengdu 2021 is scheduled for between August 18 and 29 next year.