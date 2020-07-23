Chengdu 2021 has begun a music festival as part of a series of activities to celebrate the one-year-to-go countdown for the city's hosting of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Summer Games.

Beginning on July 17, the Chengdu Happy Valley HOMO Electronic Music Festival will last for 45 days.

Various artists attended the Opening Ceremony and performed, while panda mascot Rongbao made an appearance alongside a new collection of official merchandise.

The festival started with a light show to mark the beginning of the countdown, followed by a three-minute promotional video for the Games.

Rongbao at the Chengdu 2021 Music Festival ©Chengdu 2021

Some of the merchandise held by Rongbao included household supplies and smart products.

On August 18, which officially marks one year to go until Chengdu 2021, there will be a party at the festival in an attempt to create an atmosphere of togetherness.

There will also be other activities held around the city.

Chengdu 2021 is scheduled to run from August 18 to 29 in 2021, having been pushed back by 10 days to avoid a clash with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.