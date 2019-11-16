International University Sports Federation (FISU) has presented a new visual identity at the organisation's General Assembly, ahead of its official introduction in January.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin said the visual identity, including a new logo, was key to the ongoing implementation of global strategy.

Matytsin said the identity could help with the development of movement and FISU's efforts to build international collaborations.

He believes the identity can help FISU achieve these goals by giving the organisation more visibility and a greater brand awareness.

The existing logo features the "U" representing "University", along with the five stars that symbolise the five continents.

The original emblem was created by the Italian University Sports Centre (CUSI) during the inaugural Universiade in 1959 in Turin.

The new logo features the five colours in the traditional "U" shape.

Matytsin said the new logo would help to address confusion of FISU having both the "U" and "five stars" logo.

"FISU needs a single graphical approach, one that connects to our history but also shows our way forward," Matytsin said.

"History and tradition are the bedrocks to the university sports story.

"The new visual identity captures our illustrious past, while also attracting a new generation of university attendees to student-sports."

The visual identity was revealed at the General Assembly and will officially be rolled out in January ©ITG

Matytsin said FISU would work with hosts of upcoming Universiades and World University Championships to implement the identity as part of the branding of events.

The visual identity received praise from Lake Placid 2023, when the organising committee delivered their presentation at the General Assembly.

James McKenna, chair of the Adirondack North Country Sports Council, claimed the design helped simplify FISU's identity.

McKenna expressed his view the visual identity could aid their efforts to promote the 2023 Winter Universiade in Lake Placid and secure marketing partners.

He believed this could prove key in helping FISU promote the organisation and its aims throughout the Americas.