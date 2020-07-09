The 2020 World Karate Federation (WKF) Youth Camp and the Karate 1-Youth League event, both scheduled to be held in Poreč in Croatia, have been cancelled due to the ongoing issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two of the biggest dates in the youth calendar, the events were initially due to be held in June and July, respectively, before being postponed to a later date due to the impact of the virus.

Now both events, which attract young athletes from all over the world, have been cancelled entirely due to the continuing global health crisis.

"While the World Karate Federation and the local organisers have been closely monitoring the situation, the spread of the coronavirus epidemic and the immune situation in many countries around the world prevent these events to be held with enough guarantees for athletes, fans, and staff members," the WKF said.

The WKF Youth Camp has consistently attracted more young athletes each summer, with last year's edition registering a record-breaking 1,200 youngsters from 69 countries.

Following an overwhelming number of registered athletes, the 2020 Youth Camp was moved from Umag to Poreč to accommodate more participants.

The Karate 1-Youth League in Poreč was set to be the second event of the season.

Three of the four events of the 2020 season have now been officially cancelled because of COVID-19, with the other two called off the opener in Limassol in Cyprus and the event in Monterrey in Mexico.

The final event of the Karate 1-Youth League season in Venice in Italy is still tentatively scheduled for between December 4 and 6.