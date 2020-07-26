HBO is set to broadcast documentary The Weight of Gold on July 29, with the feature film exploring the mental-health challenges that Olympic athletes face.

The documentary will be broadcast at the same time athletes had expected to be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO Sports secured North American television and streaming rights to the documentary, which features the stories of several high-profile American Olympic athletes.

The world’s most decorated Olympian, Michael Phelps, is among those to explain their stories, with the film highlighting serious mental-health challenges and the struggle to find the necessary support and resources.

"I believe I have experienced a state of depression after every Olympics I competed in," said Phelps, who won 23 Olympic gold medals during his career.

"For a long time, I only saw myself as a swimmer, not a person.

"When I walked off the podium in Rio, I knew many of my teammates and competitors were not aware of, or prepared for - the post-Olympic transition.

"In sharing our stories, it is my hope that we can encourage others to open up, let them know they are not alone and that it’s okay to not be okay.

"For me, the opportunity to help break the stigma surrounding mental health and potentially save a life is way more meaningful than any Olympic medal."





Since retiring at the end of Rio 2016, Phelps has dedicated the next phase of his life to becoming an advocate for the awareness of mental-health struggles.

Olympic athletes including Jeremy Bloom, Lolo Jones, Gracie Gold, Bode Miller, Shaun White, Sasha Cohen, David Boudia, Katie Uhlaender, and, posthumously, Steven Holcomb and Jeret 'Speedy' Peterson - as shared by his mother, Linda Peterson - tell their stories.

The film shows the uniqueness of the lives of Olympic athletes, beginning at very young ages, and the demands of their pursuit to reach the pinnacle in their sports.

The film shows the potential mental costs following both failure and success, with the documentary claimed to be premiering at a critical moment for the millions of people who struggle with mental health as the issue is greatly exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Producers say the film seeks to inspire discussion around mental health, as well as encouraging people to seek help and highlighting the need for increased levels of support.

"As we all cope during this time of anxiety, Michael Phelps and the Olympic athletes of this film are courageously leading a movement for greater mental health awareness, giving a vulnerable look into the emotional costs of exceptional athleticism," said Peter Nelson, executive vice-president of HBO Sports.

"When Podium Pictures and Octagon brought us this project, we quickly recognised its power along with the relatability of its theme for so many."

Director Brett Rapkin added: "Making documentaries always provides the opportunity to learn about your subject along the way.

"Unfortunately, this particular project involved unexpectedly learning about a serious mental health crisis that I was not previously aware of: Post-Olympic Depression.

"The current global health crisis has only brought more urgency to finding ways to reduce the stigma of seeking help and provide excellent mental health resources for not only Olympians but everyone."