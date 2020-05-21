ATP announce partnerships to help mental health of players and staff

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has announced new partnerships with mental health charity Sporting Chance and health company Headspace to support its players and staff.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP has launched a number of initiatives to support its players including the opportunity to learn new skills through learning platform Coursera.

The most recent sees ATP form a new working relationship with Sporting Chance, which was founded by former Arsenal and England football captain Tony Adams.

Sporting Chance works specifically with professional and elite athletes to allow them to confide confidentially and discuss their well-being and mental health.

The deal will allow ATP members to contact Sporting Chance's helpline 24-hours a day, and speak to its team of therapists.

Expected concerns are the psychological effects caused by COVID-19 and not being able to play tennis, as well as anxiety and depression due to sporting injuries.

Headspace, the company which runs the popular app of the same name, focuses on mindfulness, meditation and mental fitness.

This partnership will allow all ATP members and employees free Headspace Plus subscriptions, giving them content around mindful movement, sleep and meditation.

The ATP has announced new partnerships with Sporting Chance and @Headspace to support the mental health and wellbeing of its players and staff.



Read more 👇 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 20, 2020

It also has a curated collection of content for the COVID-19 pandemic called "Weathering the Storm".

ATP chairman Andrea Guadenzi said: "Being mentally strong is just as important as physical strength in tennis and looking after the mental health of our players and staff is a key priority for us.

"Everyone has been adapting to periods of self-isolation and decreased physical activity during the pandemic, but this can have a particularly detrimental effect on professional athletes who are used to a particular training structure and playing day in, day out.

"We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to support our players and staff during this time and I'm proud of the partnerships we've been able to announce in recent weeks and months which allow us to do this."

Adams added: "We are delighted to be working with the ATP in supporting their players at this difficult time.

"The challenges that all sports and sports professionals are experiencing in the light of this pandemic will be affecting all of us in different ways."

Headspace Europe general manager Renate Nyburg said his company took the "responsibility to help support people's mental health very seriously".

"That's why we're so delighted to be partnering with the ATP in supporting tennis professionals across the world during such an extraordinary moment," he said.

The tennis season is still suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in more than 5.1 million confirmed cases worldwide, and the deaths of more than 330,000 people.