FIS to use gender neutral language in all documents

The International Ski Federation (FIS) Council has announced it will use gender neutral terms in all of its documents going forward.

It means the governing body will change its use of the words "men" and "women".

In June 2019, the Council approved a joint proposal made by the Gender Equity Working Group, the Sub-Committees for Women's Cross-Country and Alpine Skiing and the FIS Athletes' Commission.

The move also changes the official FIS language of "ladies" to "women" when gender-specific terminology has to be used.

Documents, titles, the FIS website, technical materials and official communications are affected by the change.

The FIS information technology department has changed all references to "ladies" or "L" to "women" or "W" in the FIS database, while the communications department has edited all FIS documents to replace it with the new terminology.

Silke Tegethof, the FIS communications and Nordic combined media coordinator, led the initiative and received particular praise from the FIS.

Skiers will now be referred to in gender neutral terms such as "they" rather than gender pronouns such as "he" or "she" ©Getty Images

In total, more than 550 documents in the FIS library were scanned, adapted and changed.

This is in addition to 22 sub-sections of the website which all also contain multiple documents.

Apart from the change from "ladies", references to male gender only terminology such as "he", "his", "him", "himself", or "chairman" have been replaced with more inclusive terms.

Speaking of the change, FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis said: "Language shapes reality and people's perception at an unconscious level and therefore the language in our publications and rules needs to reflect that FIS and our sport stands for full participation and activity for all genders.

"It is clear that women and men can both be technical delegates, judges, officials, athletes, team support staff and all other roles, which needs to be mirrored in our texts.

"This reinforces that the organisation and FIS activities are open, inviting and inclusive for all, no matter what they identify as."