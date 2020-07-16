The International Ski Federation (FIS) has said that 23,000 votes were cast as part of its #ClassicsLive project.

Set-up to help fill the void during the coronavirus pandemic, the initiative gave fans the chance to re-watch memorable moments from skiing events.

Each week, two events were pitted against each other with fans voting to decide which one would be live-streamed in full.

All six Olympic skiing disciplines were involved with rights holders of the coverage opening up their vaults.

The streams were watched 334,000 times by fans across all the disciplines.

On Friday (July 10) the project finished with a women's ski jumping World Cup in Ljubno in Slovenia from 2015, when Japan's Sara Takanashi and Austria Daniela Iraschko-Stolz tied for victory.

Sara Takanashi's tied Ski Jumping World Cup win with Daniela Iraschko-Stolz concluded the project ©Getty Images

"It was important to us to offer the ski and snowboard fans something extra in the challenging times during spring," said Jenny Wiedeke, the FIS communications director.

"We were able to realise this project with great support with footage from Infront Sports and Media and are very happy with the number of fans we could engage in snow sports in out-of-season time in May, June and July.

"This project only underlines the power of live-streaming to engage and reach fans also outside of the classic ski and snowboard season."

As part of the project, commentators provided new commentary for the classic events.

A "Be the Voice!" competition also gave cross-country fans the chance to commentate on a 2014 freestyle sprint event from Lahti.