The Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee has laid out four priorities for the rest of the year in a presentation given to the 136th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session.

The four areas Los Angeles 2028 is focused on are its organisational foundation, establishing a brand, youth sports and its commercial programme.

Organisers admit that the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on operations, with this also detailed in the presentation.

Los Angeles 2028 now employs 65 people across three offices, although "LA28 continues to operate in a remote 'work from home' environment keeping offices closed based on expert guidance".

It says making key legal, finance, human-resources and IT hirings is a priority as it "continues to build a strong foundation".

However, organisers anticipate the postponement of Tokyo 2020 will have an impact, particularly in terms of the Observer Programme being delayed and many United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee partnerships extended.

"After two years of creative work and ideation, Los Angeles 2028 is preparing to launch its brand", states the presentation, promising that "a digital experience and opportunities for co-creation" will be emphasised.

Los Angeles 2028 has largely kept a low profile so far - for example, the official Twitter account last posted in March - but "a more active engagement strategy" is promised come the brand launch.

A timescale for the brand launch was not given.

Delta became Los Angeles 2028's first founding partner earlier this year ©Getty Images

In terms of youth sports, the approval of a Youth Sport Agreement with the City of Los Angeles in March of this year was highlighted.

The programme's launch has been pushed back by the pandemic, with it due to be in the fall but now "delayed" in response to recreational facilities being closed.

Delta Air Lines becoming Los Angeles 2028's first founding partner is the major commercial development so far this year.

Organisers are said to be liaising with the IOC's Hospitality Working Group to "define the ticketing and hospitality business model", while working on "operational integration for potential LA28 sponsors" and core business plans were also put forward as commercial priorities for the year.

Los Angeles previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984.

Seventy-five per cent of venues for the 2028 Games are pre-existing, with the other 25 per cent set to be temporary.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) will play a prominent role and house the Athletes' Village.

The IOC Coordination Commission for Los Angeles 2028 was established earlier this year and is to be chaired by Nicole Hoevertsz.

It is to meet for the first time from October 27 to 29 later this year.