Russian ice hockey club HC Spartak Moscow has suspended the start of training for players after "several" people linked with the team tested positive for coronavirus.

Club director Nikolai Domoratsky said the players had not yet begun training at their Novogorsk base as a result of the positive COVID-19 tests.

Domoratsky told Russia's official state news agency TASS that the club was waiting on the results of the latest batch of tests before allowing training to start.

The Kontinental Hockey League is set to resume on September 2 ©Getty Images

"The training of hockey players has not yet begun, they were tested on July 15, before arriving at the base, our requirement is a two-day analysis," Domoratsky told TASS.

"The infection was detected in the players before arriving to us.

"Now those who came to us are sitting on observation."

The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) reported last week that six players from its clubs had returned positive tests for COVID-19.

At least one of those came from HC Spartak, the league said.

The KHL is set to resume its season on September 2.