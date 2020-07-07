NHL reports nine more players have tested positive for coronavirus

The National Hockey League (NHL) has reported a further nine positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the league's number of confirmed cases to 35.

The announcement comes just three days before NHL plans to enter phase three of its restart on July 10, which will allow formal team training camps to be held.

The NHL season started on October 2 2019 and was suspended on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Names of the players to have tested positive have not been revealed.

The latest update follows the NHL announcing last month that 26 players had contracted the virus.

"As of Monday July 6, the NHL has had 396 players report to club training/practice facilities for optional participation in Phase 2 activities," the NHL said in a statement.

The NHL season has been suspended since March ©Getty Images

"There have been in excess of 2,900 COVID-19 tests administered (including more than 1,400 this past week) to this group of players.

"Those tests have resulted in a total of 23 returning confirmed positive tests results for COVID-19.

"In addition, since June 8 (the opening of Phase 2), the NHL is aware of 12 additional players who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the Phase 2 protocol.

"All players who have tested positive have been self-isolated are following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Health Canada protocols.

"The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to players and to results of those tests - the NHL will not be providing information on the identity of the players or clubs."

On June 19, NHL side Tampa Bay Lightning shut down its facilities for phase two training after three players and multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported.

Training then resumed on June 24.

It was revealed in May that 24 teams will contest the Stanley Cup play-offs, but no dates for the matches have been confirmed yet, which will be played in two hub cities, yet to be selected by NHL.

A qualifying series is due to be played first, with the top four sides in each conference contesting a round-robin to determine seeding for the playoffs.

The remaining 16 sides will play best-of-five series for the right to join them in the next phase.