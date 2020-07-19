Australian Taekwondo's athlete-led online sessions to run for another year

Australian Taekwondo is to keep running online sessions led by athletes - initially launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic - for the next 12 months.

They are to become monthly, with a high-performance athlete taking each session.

Tayla Nolte, a multiple-time national champion, took this month's edition on July 15.

Saffron Tambyrajah, champion of Oceania in the women's under-49-kilogram category, is to conduct the next session.

Hundreds of people have taken part in the sessions to date, which are run on Zoom but later uploaded here to be viewed after the event.

Giving club members and taekwondo fans remote access to some of Australian Taekwondo's leading athletes and other international stars, they have proved popular and hence are to continue even as many of the social restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the deadly virus have been lifted.

Former world champions such as Jaouad Achab have led the sessions ©Getty Images

Bailey Lewis, Jaouad Achab, Aaron Cook and Carmen Marton have all run sessions to date.

Belgium's Achab is a three-time European champion and former world champion.

Cook, who now represents Moldova, is a former world number one.

Marton is another ex-world champion and currently an Oceania champion.