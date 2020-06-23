Australian Taekwondo has published a new child protection policy to help keep youngsters involved in the sport safe.

Child safe guidelines and reporting procedures have also been produced by the governing body.

"We take seriously our responsibilities," Australian Taekwondo said.

"Australian Taekwondo is committed to providing an environment where children and young people are safe, that is reflective of our values and is in line with applicable laws.

"This policy applies to all persons which is defined as our Board, Executive, employees and contractors, as well as volunteers and all team members, including officials and coaches, and those who participate in our events and programmes.

Child safe guidelines and reporting procedures have also been produced by the governing body ©Australian Taekwondo

"It sets out the principles and overarching requirements to ensure we do our utmost to keep children and young people free from abuse and neglect, and protect victims of abuse if we become aware."

Taekwondo master Paul Mitchell has led an initiative to help use the sport to eradicate bullying in Australia, and has asked for the support of the community to help children.

He is calling for assistance from instructors of Australian Taekwondo programmes and believes the martial art will solve the problem around the country.

The child protection policy can be found here.