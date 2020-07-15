The All-Russian Sambo Federation has celebrated 30 years since the founding of the organisation.

Sambo originated in Russia and the national governing body in the martial art's home country was formed three decades ago.

Russia consistently dominates international events, with the country winning 20 gold medals at last year's World Sambo Championships in South Korea.

Mongolia and Ukraine were their nearest challengers with just two titles each.

Global body the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) paid tribute to mark the anniversary.

"This is an important stage in the history of the sports federation, which for many years has been developing the best traditions of our beloved sport, contributing to the upbringing of the younger generation and the formation of a strong spirit of people with high moral guidelines," FIAS said.

Russia is the dominant global force in sambo ©Getty Images

"Today, the All-Russian Sambo Federation is a team of high-class professionals.

"Athletes, coaches, doctors, sports functionaries and other participants in the sports and educational process are an integral part of the sambo family.

"All of you are united by a love to sambo and a desire to popularise this sport in all corners of the globe.

"The result of your common work is traditionally high achievements in the international arena.

"Russian sambists stably demonstrate a high level of sportsmanship, steadily withstanding the growing rivalry, which is becoming stronger every year.

"We wish the All-Russian Sambo Federation to continue to conquer new sports peaks and delight all fans of this sport with beautiful victories and high achievements."