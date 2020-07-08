Sambo athletes from the Americas compete in friendly contest online

Two sambo stars competed against each other in a friendly contest to warm-up for the Americas leg of the sport's online tournament.

Venezuela's former world champion Maria Guedez, a four-time Pan American champion, took on double continental gold medallist Nina Cutro-Kelly of the United States.

Guedez came out on top ahead of the Americas leg of the Rosneft Online Sambo Cup this weekend.

The tournament, orgainsed by the International Sambo Federation, has the goal of promoting the Russian martial art across the world while filling the void left by the coronavirus pandemic.

It takes the form of an online quiz, with athletes challenged on their knowledge of sambo techniques.

This includes participants having to guess the name of sambo moves which are concealed behind special blocks on a playing board.

Players may also need to demonstrate their physical fitness through a series of exercises.

Continental legs have already taken place for Europe, Africa and Asia, with cash prizes available.

Super finals for the best players from across the continents will be held on July 18.