The European Karate Federation (EKF) has awarded its 2025 Senior Championships to Baku after confirming a tentative schedule of events for 2021 until 2025 amid the coronavirus crisis.

The EKF Executive Committee has also endorsed the participation of karate at the postponed European Universities Games, scheduled for July 2021 in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

The EKF Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Championships have been confirmed for February 2021 in Tampere in Finland, followed by the EKF Senior Championships in Gothenburg in Sweden in May.

Executive Committee members were briefed on the 2023 European Games in Poland, before the ruling body approved Baku as the host of the 2025 Senior European Championships.

The meeting took place by videoconference, with the roadmap of karate in Europe the main topic of discussion.

Members also talked about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the sport.

World Karate Federation and EKF President Antonio Espinós led the discussion.

"The EKF and its National Federations have demonstrated tremendous resilience and strength during these difficult times," Espinós said.

"We have shown that together we can overcome all the obstacles in our way.

"As karate activities are starting to be held again in some countries in Europe, we continue taking steps to make sure that we can go back to the normal development of our activities with the well-being of our athletes, staff members and fans absolutely guaranteed.

"I want to thank all the members of the Executive Committee for their hard work and commitment in these troubled times."