The European Karate Federation (EKF) is confident its Senior Championships in Gothenburg next year can go ahead as planned amid concerns over the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sport across the world.

Members of the EKF Executive Committee examined its 2021 calendar during its latest remote meeting this week.

The EKF said it was "confident to maintain its plans to celebrate the next major continental events...should the new situation allow it".

The continental body, led by World Karate Federation President Antonio Espinós, is due to hold its Cadet, Junior & Under-21 Championships in Tampere in Finland in February.

Gothenburg is scheduled to host the European Karate Championships in May.

WKF President Antonio Espinós said the sport would have to adjust to the new reality ©Getty Images

This year's edition of the continental event was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and Espinós said the sport and the EKF would have to adapt to a "new reality" once the pandemic has passed.

"The present crisis produced by the coronavirus outbreak is evidently changing the landscape of our sport in Europe," he said,

"However, we will be able to adjust our discipline to the new reality.

"As we have done in the past many times over, we will come out of this situation stronger and more united than ever.

"Our beloved sport represents harmony, values, and perseverance, and it will continue to do so in the next months and years."