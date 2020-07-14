Russian Olympic Committee increase pressure on Ganus with accusation of financial irregularities

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has increased the pressure on Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) director general Yuri Ganus after accusing the organisation of financial irregularities.

ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov claimed an audit of RUSADA's financial activity in 2018 and 2019 had identified several "significant violations", as reported by Reuters.

The allegation came after a Telegram user accused Ganus of "conflict of interest and corruption" earlier this week.

Ganus has rejected all of the claims and gave an extensive defence against the allegations in a press conference held via Zoom.

He has again denied the accusation fro the ROC, suggesting it is part of a campaign against RUSADA.

The user on Telegram, an instant messaging platform, alleged that Ganus appropriated at least 57 million rubles (£636,000/$801,000/€709,000) for 2018 and 53 million rubles (£591,000/$745,000/€660,000) for 2019.

It was also claimed that Ganus used RUSADA money to pay for taxis and English lessons, while officials were able to take holidays on the pretence that they were international business trips.

In the press conference, Ganus said that the author of the post had a "misunderstanding" of RUSADA and that there were anti-corruption processes in place which made the claims "impossible".

He used the results of audits carried out in 2018 and 2019 as proof that RUSADA was corruption free.

Branding the allegations a "complete lie", Ganus suggested they were made in an attempt to discredit RUSADA, especially with the organisation's case at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) looming.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov accused RUSADA of financial irregularities ©Getty Images

Ganus became RUSADA secretary general in August 2017 and oversaw the controversial reinstatement of the organisation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The move broke a period of deadlock and led to access to Moscow Laboratory.

In December, WADA’s Executive Committee approved the recommendation of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to again deem RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, for failing to provide an "authentic" copy of the laboratory's data.

The CRC has alleged that this data was manipulated before being handed over to investigators, which was a requirement for restoring RUSADA's compliance with the code in September 2018.

Among the sanctions WADA has imposed on RUSADA is a four-year ban on the Russian flag flying at the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Russia has also been barred from bidding for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and is set to be stripped of any World Championships it has been awarded.

RUSADA has appealed the WADA decision to the CAS.

The national anti-doping organisation was first declared non-compliant in 2015, resulting in the resignation of the director general at the time, Nikita Kamaev.

Kamaev then died of a "massive heart attack" in February 2016.

His death came just two weeks after that of RUSADA founding chairman, Vyacheslav Sinev.

Ganus was appointed to his current role after being chosen as someone who could inspire confidence in a renewed RUSADA and was untarnished by its central role in the doping scandal.

After studying law, he planned to work in law enforcement but ended up in business, including shipping and heavy industry.

Ganus took the helm of RUSADA without any special knowledge of sports or science.