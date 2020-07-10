Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) director general Yuri Ganus has claimed he will take court action against allegations of corruption posted on Telegram.

A Telegram user called "The post truth" accused Ganus of "conflict of interest and corruption."

It is alleged that Ganus appropriated at least 57 million rubles (£636,000/$801,000/€709,000) for 2018 and 53 million rubles (£591,000/$745,000/€660,000) for 2019.

The user also claimed that Ganus used RUSADA money to pay for taxis and English lessons, while officials were able to take holidays on the pretence that they were international business trips.

At the end of the accusation, it is suggested a criminal case is set to be launched in the near future.

Ganus has denied all claims, branding the accusations a "lie".

"I am preparing documents and attracting lawyers," he said, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS.

"The printscreen of this article has been done, we will pursue these people and charge them with everything that is possible.

"This is all a lie.

"I am attracting a law firm, we will pursue it."

Yuri Ganus has been RUSADA secretary general since August 2017 ©Getty Images

Ganus became RUSADA secretary general in August 2017 and oversaw the controversial reinstatement of the organisation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The move broke a period of deadlock and leading to access to Moscow Laboratory.

In December, WADA’s Executive Committee approved the recommendation of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to again deem RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, for failing to provide an "authentic" copy of the laboratory's data.

The CRC has alleged that this data was manipulated before being handed over to investigators, which was a requirement for restoring RUSADA's compliance with the code in September 2018.

Among the sanctions WADA has imposed on RUSADA is a four-year ban on the Russian flag flying at the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Russia has also been barred from bidding for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and is set to be stripped of any World Championships it has been awarded.

RUSADA has appealed the WADA decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The national anti-doping organisation was first declared non-compliant in 2015, resulting in the resignation of the director general at the time, Nikita Kamaev.

Kamaev then died of a "massive heart attack" in February 2016.

More follows.