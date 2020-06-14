National Hockey League (NHL) training camps for the Stanley Cup qualifiers are due to start on July 10.

The NHL is currently in phase two of its "Return to Play Plan", with teams currently able to hold limited workouts with small groups at their team facilities.

They will then be able to hold training camps starting from next month.

In total, 24 teams are set to compete in the Stanley Cup, with a qualifying series due to be played first.

This will entail 16 teams playing eight best-of-five series, and a round-robin among the top four teams in each conference to determine seeding for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The qualifiers will be held at two hub cities yet to be identified.

Toronto Maple Leafs player Morgan Rielly expressed relief at having a date for the resumption of training camps ©Getty Images

Dates of matches are also yet to be determined.

"Obviously that's good news for us, having the date of July 10," said Toronto Maple Leafs player Morgan Rielly.

"It's kind of what we've been waiting for.

"And I think if you ask most players, the hardest part of it all was the uncertainty.

"Now it's just a matter of putting in the time between now and July 10, getting everyone together, and hopefully from there it'll be smooth sailing in terms of what we have to accomplish in order to get playing again."

The 2019-20 NHL season was suspended on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all training facilities closed.