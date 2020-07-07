A two-day training seminar has concluded after World Taekwondo held its International Coach Certification Course online for the first time.

The governing body announced that it would be holding sessions virtually due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixty-nine coaches from 23 countries took part over the two days, to equip themselves with the necessary training and skills to best serve their athletes.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue welcomed those taking part and "emphasised the importance of having standardised, high-quality education around the world".

Philippe Bouedo, World Taekwondo's technical director for education, then introduced expert instructors who delivered the training.

Topics covered included competition rules, anti-doping, safeguarding athletes, medical cases and referees.

Sixty-nine coaches took part over the two days ©World Taekwondo

At the end of the seminar, participants were required to complete a final online written test.

Sixty-one people from the group of 69 successfully passed.

Holding a valid World Taekwondo coaching licence is mandatory for trainers participating at events promoted and recognised by the governing body, from January 1 of next year.

Coaches who successfully pass the course online will receive identical credentials to those who have taken in-person courses.