World Taekwondo has announced it will operate international coach certification courses online for the first time, as the federation responds to the ongoing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body said the courses were initially due to take place in person, but were postponed due to the health risk to participants due to the pandemic.

World Taekwondo has resumed courses online today, with a two-day video conference enabling coaches to secure qualifications.

"Coaches are vital to our athletes and to our sport," said Chungwon Choue, World Taekwondo President.

"It is therefore essential that all our coaches are consistently provided with the highest quality training and are able to deliver the highest-quality support to their athletes.

"By making the coaching course online, not only can we ensure that coaches are continuing to receive education and training but we can also help member national associations reduce costs by saving on travel and logistical expenses.

"Coaches with level one certification can coach at G1 and G2 international competitions while those with level two certification can coach at all G-ranking international competitions.

"World Taekwondo has 66 instructors distributed evenly across the continents and is offering the courses in various languages to cater for the global coaching community."

Holding a valid World Taekwondo coach license is mandatory for a coach at events promoted and recognised by the governing body from January 1 2021.

World Taekwondo says coaches who successfully pass the course will be granted a valid coach certificate identical to those issued from offline courses.

The courses cover competition rules, safeguarding, anti-doping, medical code and emergency cases, games management, and an introduction to World Taekwondo.