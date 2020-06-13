World Taekwondo postpone recognition fees for companies due to financial pressures of pandemic

World Taekwondo has postponed fees from recognised companies until 2021 due to the financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Executives from World Taekwondo recognised companies met with the governing body's President Choue Chung-won in Seoul.

Representatives from brands such as Adidas, Daedo, JC, KPNP, Mooto, Taekwon Family, Taekwonsoft, Tusah, and Woori Sports were in attendance.

All World Taekwondo promoted events are required to use uniform, mats and protector scoring systems from these authorised suppliers.

Under normal circumstances, World Taekwondo’s recognised companies are obliged to pay an annual fee as part of their partnership with the International Federation.

Due to the financial circumstances caused by the pandemic, World Taekwondo decided to postpone the payment of the 2020 recognition fee until 2021, and not charge the 2021 fee to avoid companies paying twice next year.

"All of us at World Taekwondo are deeply touched that our recognised companies took this opportunity to thank the organisation," said President Choue.

"They are our partners and flexibility and collaboration are critical to successful partnerships.

"World Taekwondo is, itself, facing a budget crisis as a result of the pandemic, but we are determined to keep our great recognised companies on side by easing their financial burden as much as possible."

Choue also provided an update on how World Taekwondo were dealing with the pandemic.

"It is still early to say when we, and the rest of the Olympic Movement, will exit this crisis," he said.

"But we are working to make sure we have the plans in place so that when we do, we bounce back with all stakeholders – including recognised companies – and deliver world-class taekwondo that we have all been missing in recent months."