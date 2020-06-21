World Taekwondo President Chung-won Choue has hosted a video call with young refugees in the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan.

The call took place to mark World Refugee Day and saw 10 young athletes from the camp plus their coach Asef participate.

Athletes included Olympic Solidarity scholarship holder and Tokyo 2020 hopeful, Wael Fawaz Al-Farraj.

Those refugees thanked World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) for their support in helping them train.

Choue opened the call and invited them to take part in the virtual World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in November.

There were also stories of families bonding over the sport and siblings training together - with one 42-year-old man recently getting his red belt having received training from his two black belt sons, of which one of them is only nine years old.

Speaking after the call, Choue said: "Our young refugee athletes are an inspiration to all of us.

"Even in these most difficult of circumstances they have contributed to train and stay positive and it is my hope that they will be able to reach an Olympic Games one day.

#WorldTaekwondo President Chungwon Choue hosted a video call with young taekwondo practitioners from the Azraq Refugee Camp on the eve of #WorldRefugeeDay to celebrate their talent and the opportunities. Full Video here🎥 https://t.co/al721C9eCu pic.twitter.com/naP2cHdrKy — World Taekwondo (@WorldTaekwondo1) June 21, 2020

"I was very inspired by their cheerfulness and passion for taekwondo.

"At World Taekwondo and the THF we are committed to supporting refugees through taekwondo.

"Speaking with these young people, it is clear to see just now much joy and hope taekwondo brings them.

"World Refugee Day is important in raising awareness of the plight of refugees around the world.

"By providing them with access to sport, we can have a positive impact on their lives."

Refugee athlete Wael also thanked Choue and the THF for its continued support and also stated: "My dream is to participate in the Olympic Games and I will train very much until I reach this goal.

"I want to have my name in front of the world, it will be a good thing for all the refugees if I can reach the Olympic Games and I will support all refugees."

The THF continues to deliver humanitarian work and looks to raise funds to build a centre near the Mahama camp in Rwanda, where they currently teach the sport to refugees.