National Basketball Association (NBA) confirmed 25 players tested positive for coronavirus in tests conducted as the competition seeks to return at the end of the month.

A joint statement between the NBA and the NBA Players Association said an additional nine players tested positive for coronavirus in tests conducted between June 24 and 29.

The tests were conducted on 344 NBA players.

The latest figures mean 25 of 351 players have tested positive since testing began on June 23.

A further 10 members of team staff were positive out of the 884 who were tested between June 23 and 29.

The NBA said any player, coach or team staff member who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until they satisfy public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and have been cleared by a doctor.

According to ESPN, three teams have been forced to briefly shut their practice facilities as a precaution, following positive tests.

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly closed their team facility on Thursday (July 2), with the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets having done so the previous week.

Teams are currently preparing for the restart to the NBA season, which was halted back in March.

The NBA was hit by COVID-19 when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, leading to the shutdown.

Several other players have contracted the virus, including two-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant.

The NBA is scheduled to resume on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort, with 22 of the 30 teams expected to participate.

The 16 teams currently in the playoff places will participate, split across the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The NBA season is expected to resume on July 30 ©Getty Images

Six additional teams, who still have a chance to reach the playoffs, will also participate.

Eight teams, six from the Eastern Conference and two from the West, will be eliminated as they cannot reach the playoffs.

The remaining teams will each play eight "seeding games" to determine seeds for the playoffs, with the potential for there to be a play-in tournament to decide the eighth seed.

The playoffs will maintain their standard format.

Teams are expected to travel to Florida next week.

All games and practices will take place at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, with teams also set to be housed there.

The NBA has been regularly testing players, with the league hoping to create a bubble at the resort to prevent potential positive tests.

Florida has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days, making it one of the hotspots in the United States.

In the past 24 hours, the state has seen more than 11,000 new cases, with more than 190,000 in total.