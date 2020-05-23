Two-time Olympic champion Patrick Ewing has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus and is being isolated at a local hospital.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) legend is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's team.

A statement from Georgetown Athletics and Ewing confirmed the positive test.

Ewing said he wanted to share the diagnosis publicly to show how the virus can affect anyone.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19," said Ewing.

"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.

"I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.

"Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines.

"I’ll be fine and we will all get through this."

Georgetown Athletics added that Ewing was the only member of their basketball programme to have tested positive for coronavirus.

During his playing career Ewing was a member of the United States’ basketball team which earned gold at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games.

He also formed part of the original "Dream Team" which triumphed at Barcelona 1992.

Ewing largely represented the New York Knicks during his NBA career, with the centre being part of the team from 1985 to 2000.

The team made the NBA Finals in both 1994 and 1999, but finished as runners-up on both occasions.

Ewing was an 11-time NBA All-Star during his career.