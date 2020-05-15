Wilson to replace Spalding as official ball manufacturer of the NBA

Wilson will replace Spalding as the official ball manufacturer of the National Basketball Association (NBA) from the 2021-2022 season.

The NBA confirmed Wilson would become the official ball of the world's top professional basketball league after reaching a multi-year global partnership with the sports equipment company.

Next season will be Spalding's 37th and final campaign supplying balls for the NBA.

The NBA said Wilson, its original manufacturer, would also be the official ball of the WNBA, the G League and the Basketball Africa League, when it launches.

Wilson, based in Chicago, will provide balls from the 2022 WNBA season and the 2021-22 NBA G League season 2021, as well as the NBA 2K League campaign.

"This partnership with Wilson returns us to our roots as we plan for the future," said Salvatore LaRocca, President of global partnerships at the NBA.

"We were partners for 37 seasons dating back to when Wilson manufactured the first official NBA basketballs in 1946, and we look forward to growing the game of basketball together."

Wilson's general manager Kevin Murphy also welcomed the new deal with the NBA.

"Our passion for this game and the league runs incredibly deep, as does our history with it," Murphy said.

"And as we start this new chapter in the game, our focus and energy will be on supporting the league and the players, coaches and fans with the most advanced, high-performance game basketballs possible."