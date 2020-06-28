Isinbayeva writes letter urging IOC and World Athletics to "protect" Russian athletes as deadline for RusAF payment looms

Russia's two-time Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva has written an open letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Athletics as the deadline for the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) payment nears.

Isinbayeva published the letter, signed by her and other "clean" Russian athletes, on Instagram.

The letter comes after a number of Russian athletes also wrote to the country's President Vladimir Putin, urging him to intervene in the dispute between World Athletics and RusAF.

They warned Putin that Russian athletics is "on the verge of disaster", with a July 1 deadline for RusAF to pay half of a $10 million (£8 million/€9 million) fine looming.

Should payment not be made, the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) process which allows certain Russian athletes to compete under a neutral banner will be suspended.

In the letter addressed to World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, IOC President Thomas Bach and Association of National Olympic Committees Acting President Robin Mitchell, Isinbayeva claimed that the suspension would be a "gross violation of the sporting principle and the rights of pure athletes."

"In our opinion, the punishment should be borne by the Federation, not by the athletes," she said.

"Depriving us of the opportunity to perform at international competitions is an unacceptable and excessive punishment, applying the principle of collective responsibility, forcing us to bear responsibility for the misdeeds of third parties.

"We ask you to support us and help to protect the rights and interests of Russian athletes in their desire to compete honestly and openly, strengthening the position of pure sport."





World Athletics imposed an ANA cap of 10 athletes for major events, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Russia when it resumed the process in March and announced the fine, which stems from an investigation concerning high jumper Danil Lysenko.

Seven RusAF officials - including then-President Dmitry Shlyakhtin - were charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) with obstructing an anti-doping investigation into Lysenko by forging documents to explain missed tests.

The 23-year-old Lysenko now faces a ban of up to eight years.

RusAF has been suspended by World Athletics since November 2015 following revelations of state-sponsored doping.

The Lysenko affair plunged the organisation into further trouble and contributed to the AIU Board stating in a report earlier this year that the World Athletics Council should consider expelling RusAF.

Isinbayeva, an International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission member, earned Olympic gold at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, as well as bronze at London 2012.

She missed out on competing for a third Olympic title at Rio 2016 due to Russia’s suspension.