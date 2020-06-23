Russian world champions ask Putin to intervene in RusAF-World Athletics dispute

Russian athletes including three-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene have written to the country's President, urging him to intervene in the dispute between World Athletics and the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF).

The athletes warn Valdimir Putin that Russian athletics is "on the verge of disaster", with a July 1 deadline for RusAF to pay half of a $10 million (£7.9 million/€8.7 million) fine looming.

Ex-hurdles world champion Sergey Shubenkov and reigning pole vault world champion Anzhelika Sidorova also signed the letter.

Should payment not be made, the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) process which allows certain Russian athletes to compete under a neutral banner will be suspended.

World Athletics imposed an ANA cap of 10 athletes for major events including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Russia when it resumed the process in March and announced the fine, which stems from an investigation concerning high jumper Danil Lysenko.

Seven RusAF officials - including then-President Dmitry Shlyakhtin - were charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) with obstructing an anti-doping investigation into Lysenko by forging documents to explain missed tests.

Twenty-three-year-old Lysenko now faces a ban of up to eight years.

The letter to Putin, as translated by RT, starts by telling the President that "Russian athletics has been in crisis since 2015", referencing when RusAF was initially suspended by World Athletics.

"During that period a great number of officials, including the head of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Sports Minster and chief of Russian Athletics Federation have been replaced", it continues.

Mariya Lasitskene has won two of her three World Athletics Championships gold medals as a neutral athlete ©Getty Images

"We have constantly heard statements that everything possible has been done to protect Russian athletes.

"And now, five years later our athletes and coaches are not even allowed to show their potential, as they are prohibited from performing internationally even in neutral status.

"Starting from July 1 our national federation could be completely expelled from World Athletics if the fee imposed by the governing body is not paid.

"Last year, you tasked the ROC with working out necessary measures to restore the international membership of RusAF, making it clear that you worry about the fate of Russian track and field and athletes.

"One year has passed since then, but the situation has only deteriorated.

"We still don’t see any plan to solve the crisis and have no choice but to address you personally.

"We want to direct your attention to the catastrophic state of things in Russian athletics.

"We are on the verge of disaster.

"We hope for your support and understanding."



Lasitskene won two of her three World Athletics Championship gold medals as a neutral athlete.

Sidorova's gold medal at last year's World Athletics Championships came as an ANA, while Shubenkov has won two World Athletics Championship silver medals in the 110 metres hurdler as a neutral athlete.

He has also won gold and bronze medals in the discipline representing Russia.

The trio are all par of the AIU's registered international testing pool and have been vocal on doping issues and the plight of clean Russian athletes in the past.

Lasitskene, Shubenkov and Sidorova met World Athletics President Sebastian Coe before the World Athletics Council approved the latest sanctions against Russia in March to raise concerns over their inability to compete.

Coe said at the time that they "made some very helpful observations" and "want to be part of the solution".

RusAF has been suspended by World Athletics since November 2015 following revelations of state-sponsored doping.

The Lysenko affair plunged the organisation into further trouble and contributed to the AIU Board stating in a report earlier this year that the World Athletics Council should consider expelling RusAF.