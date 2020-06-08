Rugby Australia are hoping to lure future star Joseph Suaalii for the now-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after the 16-year-old was initially too young to be part of the nation's rugby sevens team.

Suaalii will turn 18 on August 1, 2021, during the re-arranged Olympics, which leaves the opportunity for him to play during the Games.

However, the prodigy is in high demand and National Rugby League team South Sydney has reportedly offered Suaalii a four-year, AUD$2 million (£1.1 million/$1.4 million/€1.23 million) deal.

Joining the rugby league outfit could vanquish any hope of the prodigy playing in Tokyo, but he cannot be signed until his 17th birthday, with August set to bring an indication of his future.

Rugby Australia do not believe the reports to be true and will aim to make him part of the Olympic team, after the Games were postponed due to COVID-19.

Australia's men will look to contend for the title in Tokyo after being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the inaugural event at Rio 2016 by eventual bronze medallists South Africa.

There is also interest in Tolu Koula, who plays for Manly in rugby league's SG Ball Cup.

Koula, also a teenager, is an accomplished sprinter and is one of the nation's fastest athletes despite his youth.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia's Under 18's coach Peter Hewat, who oversaw both players in a win over New Zealand, praised both talents.

The try that started Australia's Schoolboys win over NZ



It came after defending for 90% of opening 8 minutes



Brilliant by Tolu Koula - pace + vision



And what about the ball at halfback by tight-head prop Zane Nonggorr - straight from the Cheika textbook of playing what you see pic.twitter.com/ku3q6pSlHK — Christy Doran (@ChristypDoran) October 4, 2019

Hewat said: "They're both freaks of nature athletically, they're very mature for their age as well, and we'd love to have them in our game.

"The big thing for me was just letting them play because they only needed a couple of points and then they were off.

"But what impressed me most was that they wanted to know all the small details in their positions, like running lines from an attack point of view and defensive positioning.

"That's what's so exciting about them playing rugby, because they're already dominating without really knowing what they're doing.

"So when you add in some small detail – from their eagerness to learn matched with their natural ability – the sky's the limit."

Speaking of their prospects, Hewat said he hopes that the opportunities will act as an incentive for them.

He added: "I hope rugby plays on its strengths.

"At their age their careers could span Olympics, a tour against the British and Irish Lions and the next three World Cups.

"Without putting pressure on them, that would be a pretty big carrot for me as a young player."