A meeting of the heads of delegations for the Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games will be held from April 19 to 23 next year in Chengdu ahead of the event.

This meeting will focus on the logistics of the Games, covering key topics ahead of time, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) said.

The Summer World University Games are due to begin on August 18 2021.

It will be the third time a Chinese city has hosted the event after Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011, with Chengdu scheduled to host the 31st edition as decided by the FISU Executive Committee in Russia in March 2019.

The programme includes 18 sports in 269 events, with the Dong'an Lake Sports Park being chosen as the main venue for the Opening Ceremony.

Organisers plan to use 49 sporting venues in total.

Topics such as accreditation and accommodation will be covered in the five-day meeting ©Chengdu 2021

The five-day meeting will examine areas such as accreditation, accommodation and press operations to ensure the event can run smoothly.

It will also assess various venues to evaluate how prepared they, tours will visit some locations and the draws for team sports will take place.

The Preparatory Committee will send out invitations for the meeting in August this year.