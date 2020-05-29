Organisers of the Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games launched a painting initiative for children.

The campaign, entitled "Paint the World University Games in Your Heart", aims to encourage the participation of children in sporting and cultural activities.

It is set to take place in around 70 schools in the Chinese host city.

Children are invited to draw the key visual images of the Games, while activities such as quizzes will also be held for students.

An art class took place at DongChenggen Street Primary School of Chengdu for children to submit their pictures.

An art class was held at DongChenggen Street Primary School of Chengdu as part of the campaign ©Chengdu 2021

Some drew images of giant pandas competing in swimming events, while others drew a sunbird, a symbol of Chengdu culture, lifting weights.

China is set to host the Summer University Games next year, 10 years on from the last time it held the Games, when they took place in Shenzhen.

It will be the third time in 20 years that China is the host after the 21st edition was staged in Beijing in 2001.

Preparations for the event are reportedly on track, despite the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

There have been more than 82,000 cases of the disease in China, with more than 4,600 deaths.