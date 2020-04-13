Chengdu 2021 has fast-tracked the construction of the "conjoined twin arenas" to ensure it is completed on time ahead of next year's Summer University Games.

Xiangcheng Sports Park will see water polo competition in one arena, while the other will be used for basketball training.

The aim is to complete the project by next May.

Construction includes the creation of an arena, an aquatic centre and public fitness rooms, with the arena having 3,000 fixed seats as well as 500 movable ones.

There are also 1,500 seats at the aquatic centre, with a standard competition swimming pool meeting the dimensions of 50 metres long and 25m wide, featuring 10 swim lanes.

The two arenas will meet in the middle by a patio corridor and the main structures are now completed.

Outside, the football courts will consist of a seven-a-side field and four five-a-side pitches.

The construction of Xiangcheng Sports Park has resumed ©Chengdu 2021

Luo Jun, chief technical engineer of the project updated organisers on the progress being made.

"The project resumed construction on February 17," Luo said.

"Currently, the main structures have been completed, and the project has now entered the decoration process, and are expected to be fully completed by the end of May next year.

"We have scientifically adjusted the construction schedule and held morning and night meetings every day with the purpose of proper scheduling, including arranging the tasks for the day, tracking the progress and coordinating and dealing with problems."

More than 300 workers are currently completing 12-hour days ahead of a completion inspection in June.

ANother feature is the use of permeable concrete on the ground, meeting the necessity not to have standing water when it rains.