The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has signed an agreement to help tackle doping in the 43 member countries of the Conference of Ministers of Youth and Sports of French-speaking Countries (CONFEJES).

CONFEJES will be expected to encourage its members who do not have National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) to establish them and to ensure their policies are in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and international standards.

The intergovernmental institution, which works for the promotion of youth, sports and leisure within the French-speaking world, will "incentivie its members to ratify and implement the terms of the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport as well as the principles of the code", WADA added.

WADA said it will provide support to CONFEJES in its various anti-doping projects, designed to build capacity among its members.

CONFEJES will be expected to help establish NADOs in countries which do not have them ©WADA

"This agreement is yet another step forward for clean sport around the world," said WADA director general Olivier Niggli.

"It ensures a closer relationship of collaboration between WADA and all Francophone Governments of the world, many of which are located in Africa, with the end goal being greater success among those countries in fulfilling their anti-doping commitments.

"Sport is such an important social force all over the world and must be protected from those who would cheat the system.

"Under this agreement, CONFEJES is making a strong statement on behalf of the Francophone nations of the world that they support the global anti-doping program and are united in their resistance to doping in sport."

