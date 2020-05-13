The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) claims a three-year partnership agreement between the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) and the Ethiopian National Anti-Doping Organization (ETH-NADO) has had significant benefits for the protection of clean sport in Africa.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was facilitated and monitored by WADA, SAIDS provided support, guidance and expertise to ETH-NADO to help build its anti-doping capacity.

The WADA says the partnership has led to improvements in the organisation and structure of ETH-NADO, as well as boosting its doping control programmes including urine and blood testing.

Progress has reportedly been made in intelligence and investigations, including whistleblower provisions.

Education and information for athletes was also deemed to have improved, along with results management.

"WADA's partnership programme is crucial to strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of NADOs worldwide by fostering a spirit of cooperation, collaboration and trust between nations," said Mekonnen Yidersal, ETH-NADO chief executive.

"It provides the opportunity to share knowledge and experience.

"Moreover, it brings NADOs together in one team, working together with the common aim of protecting clean sport.

"This partnership has been extremely beneficial to anti-doping in Ethiopia and I would like to thank our friends at SAIDS and WADA for their invaluable input and guidance."

The partnership is also claimed to be beneficial for SAIDS, in areas such as upskilling staff and highlighting where the organisation's own programmes could be developed.

WADA said ETH-NADO have now committed to helping other developing NADOs, having been mentored by SAIDS.

Director general Olivier Niggli said the partnership was one of several agreements which sees developed NADOs help developing bodies.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli said cooperation was vital for regional development of NADOs ©Getty Images

"Cooperation between NADOs is vital for regional development," Niggli said.

"Developing NADOs really benefit from having access to the experience and resources of others, particularly when they are in the same region and understand the challenges specific to that area.

"Just as a young athlete can learn from a more senior mentor, so too is the case with National Anti-Doping Organisations.

"Commitment on both sides is very important in these partnerships, and in this case, it was outstanding with both National Anti-Doping Organisations fully engaged with the concept and reality of the initiative.

"The fact that there was regular communication and feedback between the NADOs and with WADA also ensured that the partnership kept momentum throughout the three years.

"In short, this partnership has helped to build anti-doping capacity and strengthen the system within Ethiopia, further protecting clean sport in that important African sporting nation."



Similar agreements are in place between Norway and Kenya, Canada and Jamaica, Poland and Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom and Belarus.