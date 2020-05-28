The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has postponed its Global Education Conference (GEC) to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled for October 13 and 14 in Sydney, the GEC will gather anti-doping practitioners and researchers from around the world, sharing emerging trends.

Experts will also contribute to the development of the education programme as well as examining how WADA can improve its programmes while keeping athletes and their support teams at the centre of its learning strategies.

Past WADA GECs have taken place in Ottawa and Beijing in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

WADA's director of education, Amanda Hudson, said: "WADA's Global Education Conference is a very important event in the WADA calendar.

"It provides a valuable opportunity for those responsible for education in Anti-Doping Organisations worldwide to gather as a community, together with academics engaged in social science research, to enhance everyone's efforts to support athletes and their entourage.

"While we are disappointed that the Conference must be postponed, the priority is to respect and protect global health at this time.

"As many countries currently find themselves in various stages of lockdown, including travel restrictions and border closures, WADA is keen to ensure that everyone who wishes to attend the Conference can do so.

"The inclusion of as many international representatives as possible is key to the success of anti-doping education programmes globally and our continued efforts to protect clean sport.

"The Agency appreciates Australia's flexibility in accommodating the Conference in 2021."

A new date has yet to be confirmed for 2021.

The GEC had been intentionally scheduled to take place before the International Standard for Education comes into force from January 1.