Former lightweight world champion Kellie Harrington has claimed "there is no point worrying" about the possible cancellation of next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was postponed to July 23 to August 8, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are concerns a lack of a vaccine could still impact the re-arranged Games next year.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has also conceded the event will be cancelled if it cannot be held in 2021.

Ireland's Harrington, a gold medallist at the 2018 World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, revealed she is not worried.

The 30-year-old is yet to qualify for the Games after the European Boxing Olympic qualification tournament in March was called off due to the pandemic.

"I heard on the radio the other day that Thomas Bach was saying they might not go ahead if there's no vaccine," Harrington said, as reported by Irish Mirror.

"But as soon as I heard that, it was gone out of my head two seconds later.

"There's no point in worrying about that.

"Once I qualify then I'll worry about the Olympics.

"If you don't qualify it's never going to happen."

Kellie Harrington earned lightweight gold at the 2018 World Boxing Championships in New Delhi ©Getty Images

Harrington also spoke about her return to training after being in lockdown since March.

British boxers were able to resume training on June 1, but Irish elite athletes are yet to make a return to national training centres.

"GB have been back since June 1, I'd be lying if I said I didn't think that maybe we would be a little bit behind," she said.

"But we've loads of time to get ready, there's no point in getting too worried about it.

"I'm still doing enough here.

"When I do get back out there then I can sharpen up the tools – I'm sure we'll have loads of sparring.

"The break makes you more hungry.

"The people back on June 1, they're going to be wrecked come the end of the year, whereas we'll be nice and fresh, hungry and ready to go."

Harrington, who was also a light welterweight world silver medallist in 2016, would make her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

She was unable to defend her world title in Ulan-Ude last year after suffering a thumb injury at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.