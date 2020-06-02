The World Karate Federation (WKF) has begun a social media campaign titled "Learn Karate with" which will see several stars offer tips to fans.

Venezuelan star Antonio Díaz, a double world champion, has already been holding virtual lessons from his house in Caracas during the coronavirus crisis.

The kata specialist, who has postponed his retirement to compete at Tokyo 2020 next year, will be one of six karate athletes to participate in the campaign.

Díaz will support the topic of Kihon in a live session on the WKF’s Instagram and Facebook pages on June 5.

Brazil’s Douglas Brose will present on speed and power training for kicks on June 23, while Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Ngan will deliver a session on Kihon basics applied to Suparinpei Kata on July 3.

Italy’s Luca Valdesi will present on Gankaku Kata on July 17, with Greece’s Vasiliki Panetsidou then holding a session on Mawashi geri and Ura Mawashi geri kicks and footwork training on July 31.











The final session will be led by Japanese star Ryo Kiyuna on August 14.

The multiple world champion will present on Kihon and Anan kata.

The WKF says the campaign will give karate fans all over the world the opportunity to train with some of the best karateka in the world.

Fans will have the chance to learn their techniques and ask questions through social media channels through the hashtag "#LearnKarateWith".

The WKF added many other karate athletes may join the project and participate in the online sessions.