DOSB warns damage to German sports organisations from coronavirus pandemic could be billions

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has warned that the financial damage to German sports organisations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could run into the billions.

Following a recent damage survey with its 100 members, DOSB warned of "diverse and serious damage" with its President Alfons Hormann saying sport in the country would "no longer be recognisable in the coming year."

The survey of DOSB members, carried out by Deloitte, focused on state sports organisations and sport at federal level.

"The diversity of the club and association landscape in Germany is massively in danger," said Hormann.

"Numerous sources of fire can already be identified from the figures that have now been specifically determined for the first time, and there is a risk that the current smouldering fire will result in a national and existential conflagration in the coming months.

"If we do not soon find our way back to conventional sports activities with corresponding competition activities and receive urgently needed help at all levels, sports in Germany will no longer be recognisable in the coming year."

The results of the survey are based on an assumed scenario of limited sporting activities being possible in the third quarter of 2020.

DOSB President Alfons Hormann has warned that sport in Germany at club and association level will be unrecognisable in the coming year ©Getty Images

On this basis, the associations have determined a loss of around €235 million (£211 million/$260 million).

Although the majority of associations surveyed classify their financial situation as secure as of June 30, 2020, around 75 per cent of these associations say their existence may be threatened as of December 31 2020.

An additional survey of regional sports associations in Germany has revealed a currently expected damage per club of around €12,000 (£10,780/£13,200).

When applied to the country's 90,000 sports clubs, it is estimated the damage could be more than €1 billion (£898 million/$1.1 billion).

Missing sporting events are named as a central factor in the projected damage to numerous sports at club and association level, due to them having a significant impact on various streams of income.

"Every further month without events brings considerable losses for clubs and associations as well as of course for leagues, organisers and thus of course indirectly also for the athletes," added Hormann.

"The existential questions concern the acting and affected actors not only financially but above all emotionally."